Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Shares Down 1.4%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 49,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,736,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc is a commercial stage biotechnology company which focuses on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications. Its products include CaverStem, FemCelz, StemSpine, and ImmCelz.

