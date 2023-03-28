Cormark Increases Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$11.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$7.41 and a 1 year high of C$16.00.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

