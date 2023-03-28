Cormark Increases Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$11.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Sylogist Price Performance
SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$7.41 and a 1 year high of C$16.00.
About Sylogist
