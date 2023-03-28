Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE CLB opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $979.23 million, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $34.08.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

