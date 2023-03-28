Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CPLF opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.31. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.23 and a 1 year high of C$16.88. The stock has a market cap of C$351.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

