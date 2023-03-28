Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CPLFF stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.
About Copperleaf Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copperleaf Technologies (CPLFF)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.