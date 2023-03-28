Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.22

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 81229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

