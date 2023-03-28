Contrasting Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SurgePays has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Credit One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -10.58% -492.78% -42.02% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

8.3% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SurgePays and Credit One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 1.16 -$13.53 million ($1.17) -3.68 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credit One Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and Credit One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays currently has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 176.16%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Summary

SurgePays beats Credit One Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

About Credit One Financial

Credit One Financial, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CEM International Ltd, provides advertising agency services in the United States. The company has an agreement with Macau Lotus Satellite TV Media Limited (Lotus TV) to provide advertising services. It offers advertising agency services to its clients through advertising time slots, which it obtains from Lotus TV. Credit One Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

