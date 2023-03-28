Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ED traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 335,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,555. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.