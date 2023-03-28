ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.