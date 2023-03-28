Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $834.75 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $834.75 million and $281.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,038.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00322486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00073915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00556463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00445901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,657,809,466 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,657,572,386.5167036 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.34172044 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $360,699,954.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.