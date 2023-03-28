Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $942.94 million and approximately $280.24 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,295.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00324268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00562667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00445129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,002,640 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,657,831,332.2942953 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31515246 USD and is down -7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $285,182,081.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.