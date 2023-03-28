Coin98 (C98) Tops One Day Volume of $11.21 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $44.56 million and $11.21 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

