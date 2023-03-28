Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $477.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

