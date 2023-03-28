Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $477.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.11.
Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.