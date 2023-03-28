Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 217,825 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $3,574,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,611,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75,763 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,310,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LDP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 143,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,658. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

