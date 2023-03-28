Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,064 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

