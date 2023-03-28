Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

