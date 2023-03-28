Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 290.1% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93.

Insider Activity at Civeo

Institutional Trading of Civeo

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,767,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,369,000 after buying an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $3,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

