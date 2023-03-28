Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Citizens Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.00. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710. Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

