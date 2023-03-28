Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 12.9 %
Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.