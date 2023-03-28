Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,866.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,353 shares of company stock worth $42,541. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.