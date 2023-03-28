CIBC Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$21.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAG. TD Securities set a C$29.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.81.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.36. 119,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,352. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$23.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.77.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

