Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 57.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Chubb stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.56. 176,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,685. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

