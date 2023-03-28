Christine Holman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTSGet Rating) insider Christine Holman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.78 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,450.00 ($62,966.67).

Metcash Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Metcash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.