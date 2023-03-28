China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS CRHKY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.24.
About China Resources Beer
