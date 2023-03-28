China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CRHKY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

