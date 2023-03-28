China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for China Resources Beer in a research report issued on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for China Resources Beer’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

China Resources Beer stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. China Resources Beer has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

