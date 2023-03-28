China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 82.8% in March

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,393,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 19,714,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Down 1.5 %
CICHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,093. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
