China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Down 82.8% in March

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,393,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 19,714,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

CICHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,093. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

