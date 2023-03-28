Chicago Capital LLC Sells 286,910 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286,910 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after buying an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,296,000 after buying an additional 198,834 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.13. 292,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

