Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 850,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,213. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

