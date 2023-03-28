Chicago Capital LLC Sells 103,473 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,473 shares during the period. QuinStreet makes up about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 4.52% of QuinStreet worth $34,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 729,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in QuinStreet by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QNST traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 26,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,448. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

