Chicago Capital LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.06. 17,907,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,528,715. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

