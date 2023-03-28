Chicago Capital LLC Has $31.77 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.91. 689,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

