Chicago Capital LLC Has $11.54 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2,095.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

