Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock remained flat at $106.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.