Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 605,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.