Chicago Capital LLC Buys 85,888 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 365.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,888 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 308.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Intuit stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.99. 247,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.66. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

