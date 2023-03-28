Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,178. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

