Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 25,835 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TSM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,277,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

