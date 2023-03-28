Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 14th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

REFI opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $245.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, insider John Mazarakis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,753.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

