Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 4,935 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.