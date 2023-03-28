Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 364 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

