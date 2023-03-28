Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 2,602 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $202.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

