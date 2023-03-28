Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $273.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

