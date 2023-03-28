Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock stock opened at $648.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $702.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.