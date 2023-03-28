Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $137,046.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,764,249.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total value of $137,046.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,764,249.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $8,709,719. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 910.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

