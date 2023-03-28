Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 61.9% in March

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. 49,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.47%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

