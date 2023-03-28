Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

CHMI stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.