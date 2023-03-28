Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.25. 283,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,989. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

