Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV remained flat at $71.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 112,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

