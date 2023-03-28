Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $31.21 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 4.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.28. 53,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,062. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $171.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.40.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

