Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.75. The stock had a trading volume of 716,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.32. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

