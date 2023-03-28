CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.63

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.63 and last traded at $94.42, with a volume of 41201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
