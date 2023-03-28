CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.63

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.63 and last traded at $94.42, with a volume of 41201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of CGI

About CGI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.